Seasoned Blitzbokke squad member Werner Kok says their World Series success will make them a target at next month's Sevens World Cup in San Francisco.

The Blitzbokke exhibited excellent consistency to remain in contention in the 2017/2018 World Rugby Sevens Series‚ which they ultimately defended by pipping Fiji to the post by two points.

While the Blitzbokke won only two finals in Dubai and Paris‚ they made the semi-finals in every tournament and that allowed them to keep the other teams in check.

However‚ with the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco being a straight knock-out‚ a lapse in concentration could be fatal.