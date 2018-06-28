Rugby

SA eyes the Sevens World Cup title in San Francisco

28 June 2018 - 15:23 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Werner Kok of South Africa goes past Jasa Veremalua of Fiji to score in the corner.
Werner Kok of South Africa goes past Jasa Veremalua of Fiji to score in the corner.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Seasoned Blitzbokke squad member Werner Kok says their World Series success will make them a target at next month's Sevens World Cup in San Francisco.

The Blitzbokke exhibited excellent consistency to remain in contention in the 2017/2018 World Rugby Sevens Series‚ which they ultimately defended by pipping Fiji to the post by two points.

While the Blitzbokke won only two finals in Dubai and Paris‚ they made the semi-finals in every tournament and that allowed them to keep the other teams in check.

However‚ with the Sevens World Cup in San Francisco being a straight knock-out‚ a lapse in concentration could be fatal.

Bulls and former Bok captain Adriaan Strauss retiring from all forms of the rugby

Bulls and former Springboks captain Adriaan Strauss is retiring from all forms of rugby at the end of the current Super Rugby campaign.
Sport
1 day ago

This is something Kok and his prospective teammates would love to avoid.

“With the double World Series win‚ there's always a target on your back but going into this World Cup that's taking place in the last bit of the season‚ it's going to be a bigger mental fight than a physical one‚" Kok said.

"All the bodies are sore and it's going to be the team that wants it the most that's going to take it.

“The World Cup is a bit different because it's a straight knock-out tournament and you only play four games to get to the final.

The Sharks begin difficult path to the Super Rugby play-offs

The Sharks made their difficult Super Rugby bed‚ slept in it and now have to chart a difficult path to the play-offs.
Sport
2 days ago

"There's no second chances like we had in the world series where we lost some pool games. We have to fight it out and be the best team on the field.”

Kok missed out on selection for the 2014 edition that took place in Russia and will want to make up for lost time.

With the Blitzbokke missing out on Olympic gold and Commonwealth Games silverware‚ there's extra reason for the Sevens team to hit the ground running.

The Sevens World Cup has also fallen in the pecking order behind the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games but this could be Kok's only chance to win this trophy.

Lions pack in Sharks' crosshairs says Franco Mostert

Franco Mostert is in no doubt the Lions’ pack will be in the Sharks’ crosshairs when the teams clash in Super Rugby on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

‘Rugby is racist’ – Cosatu joins the scrum

There is racism in rugby and the sport is run by the “Stellenbosch mafia”.
Sport
3 days ago

“With the Sevens Series being so competitive‚ the Sevens World Cup is a big thing and I didn't go to the previous World Cup‚" Kok said.

"I was part of the team but I didn't make the final squad. I would love to be a World Cup winner. It's a big tournament to be part of and to come back with the World Cup would be amazing.

“It's not a score for me to settle‚ it's just another great opportunity for me to get onto the field and if I get picked for the team‚ I hope I can make a difference.”

Most read

  1. Singing debut? Lewis Hamilton’s lips are sealed Sport
  2. Colombia through as Senegal suffer yellow peril Soccer
  3. Tiger Woods has plenty on the line at Quicken Loans Sport
  4. WORLD CUP DIARY: Egypt FA says fasting affected the team in Russia  Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded

Related articles

  1. Pollard to lead the Bulls in must-win clash against the Sunwolves Rugby
  2. Ruan Combrinck desperate to end his two-year hiatus from the Springbok Rugby
  3. Bok brothers in arms Nkosi and Dyantyi resume hostilities on opposite sides ... Rugby
  4. Whiteley knows he will have to leap higher than before to get back into the ... Rugby
  5. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE
  6. Duane Vermeulen to miss Rugby Champs confirmed after ‘terrible’ Boks stutter Rugby
X