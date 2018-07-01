Stormers endure worst season ever

After a season that started with optimism and promise‚ the Stormers’ 2018 Super Rugby campaign has unravelled to become the worst in the franchise’s history.

Saturday’s 25-14 loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires was the Stormers’ 10th defeat in 2018 and the first time that the Cape side has suffered as many losses in a single season.

After 15 games‚ this represents a 66.6% losing ratio this year. How a team with as much talent as the Stormers has slumped to such a low‚ is not easily explained.

Obviously coach Robbie Fleck and his staff are in the firing line because they have overseen the malaise‚ but the Stormers’ problems are not one-dimensional.

Although the Stormers have good numbers in some areas of the game‚ the basic fundamental of defence has let them down again this season.