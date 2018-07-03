The Sharks enjoy the last chance saloon and Saturday’s clash against the Stormers at Newlands will be one of many they have had to deal with this season.

However‚ the Stormers are out of the tournament and they will have a point to prove after losing to the Jaguares in Beunos Aires on Saturday.

The 25-14 reversal meant the Stormers have not won on the road this season but at their Newlands compound‚ they have been a difficult team.

However‚ their home ground hasn’t provided them with a lot of comfort with defeats against the Chiefs and the Lions driving home their mediocrity.

Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe knows the Stormers are a difficult proposition at home but the Durban side are still chasing a play-off spot.