Flyhalf Elton Jantjies and centre Lionel Mapoe’s future at the Lions may rest in the hands of SA Rugby’s director of rugby and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

The two are part of a growing list of Lions players who are considering taking up contracts abroad‚ but as chief executive Rudolf Straeuli explained‚ nothing has been finalised yet.

“In the case of Elton and Lionel we are chatting to Rassie‚” said Straeuli.

“We have an indication but nothing has been firmed up yet.”

Jantjies‚ whose proposed move to Ulster was blocked by the Irish Rugby Union in May‚ will be out of contract with the Lions at the end of the season.