Lock JD Schickerling will have a last chance to catch the eye of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus this weekend after being declared fit for the Stormers’ final Super Rugby match of the campaign.

Schickerling‚ 23‚ played in the first three rounds of the tournament and was in impressive form before being struck down.

A torn bicep in round three against the Crusaders ruled him out for nearly four months and ruined any chance he had of making the Bok squad in June.

But after extensive rehabilitation‚ which included playing for Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge last weekend‚ Schickerling will have a chance to remind all of his abilities.