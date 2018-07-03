Rugby

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi nominated for top award

03 July 2018 - 11:19 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been nominated for the Laureus Sports Awards sporting moment of the month.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been nominated for the Laureus Sports Awards sporting moment of the month.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Springbok captain Siyamthanda Kolisi has been nominated for the Laureus Sports Awards sporting moment of the month for July.

Kolisi was recently appointed as the first black Springbok captain and in his first series‚ led the Springboks to a 2-1 win against England last month.

In the Test matches that the Springboks won in Johannesburg (42-39) and Bloemfontein (23-12)‚ South Africa had to claw their way back from 21 and 12-point deficits to avoid a series defeat.

Kolisi‚ who wears the number six jersey as a multi-skilled and versatile loose-forward‚ led the Springboks out for his first test as captain at Ellis Park on June 9.

Ellis Park is also the ground where the Springboks won the 1995 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand where then captain Francois Pienaar wore the number six jersey.

Former president Nelson Mandela presented Pienaar with the William Webb-Ellis trophy also wearing the number six in a moment that has now been frozen in history as one of the most significant in South African sports.

Kolisi‚ who made his debut as a substitute against Scotland in Mbombela on June 15‚ 2013‚ has appeared in more than a 100 Super Rugby matches for the Stormers and has played for the Springboks 31 times.

READ MORE: 

How Kolisi kept calm and carried us on to victory

Ellis Park was a metaphor for his personal story as he proved he is the right man for the Boks' bold new phase.
Sport
21 days ago

Thanks‚ Kolisi‚ for reminding us we can change SA despite our 'leaders'

Politicians bring despair, but ordinary people inspire hope that SA will overcome its challenges
Ideas
22 days ago

Most read

  1. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi nominated for top award Rugby
  2. Neymar unfazed by critics after sweet and sour display downs Mexico Soccer
  3. ICC vows to get stricter on ball-tampering Sport
  4. Belgium fight back from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 in added time Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X