Paul Feeney fires back at Stormers critics

Stormers assistant coach Paul Feeney has come out swinging against criticism of the team’s 2018 Super Rugby campaign that has yielded only five wins in 15 games.

Unsurprisingly the Stormers are out of play-off contention and coach Robbie Fleck is coming under increasing pressure.

Fleck is in his third year at the helm and still has one more season to go on a four-year contract.

But Feeney‚ the New Zealand skills specialist brought in by Fleck‚ has just completed his second year with the team. He believes there should be more patience from the Stormers board.