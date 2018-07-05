Ashwin Willemse earns a master's degree at Wits

Former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse has earned a master's degree in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at the University of the Witswatersrand.

The graduation on Thursday would have been a much needed diversion for Willemse who is involved in an on-going dispute with SuperSport after he walked off set in May.

The 36-year-old 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad member walked out on his fellow panellists Naas Botha and Nick Mallett at the SuperSport studios in Randburg after a Super Rugby game between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park Stadium on May 19.