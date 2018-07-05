Rugby

Ashwin Willemse earns a master's degree at Wits

05 July 2018 - 10:39 By Liam Del Carme
Image: Ashwin Willemse

Former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse has earned a master's degree in entrepreneurship and new venture creation at the University of the Witswatersrand.

The graduation on Thursday would have been a much needed diversion for Willemse who is involved in an on-going dispute with SuperSport after he walked off set in May.

The 36-year-old 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad member walked out on his fellow panellists Naas Botha and Nick Mallett at the SuperSport studios in Randburg after a Super Rugby game between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park Stadium on May 19.

Black anchors accuse SuperSport of racism, pay disparity

Black presenters at SuperSport have accused the channel of racism, victimisation, pay disparity and intimidation.
News
11 days ago

Willemse‚ who represented the Springboks in 19 Tests between 2003 and 2007‚ spoke of being labelled a “quota player” and refused to be “patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid/segregated era”.

He went on to say he “can’t work with people who undermine other people” and that he was “glad it happened on live TV so that people can see”.

Mallett‚ who coached the Springboks between 1997 and 2000‚ played two Tests for the Springboks in 1984 while Botha’s 28 Springbok Tests were between 1980 and 1992.

Although SuperSport cleared Both and Mallett of racism‚ it is still unclear when they will resume studio duties.

Botha is abroad and Mallett has spent some time in the Kruger National Park watching a different type of game.

Willemse confirmed through his legal representatives last month that he would approach the Equality Court for relief after the findings that cleared the two men of racism.

