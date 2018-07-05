Rugby

Stormers look to friends to inspire them against the Sharks

05 July 2018 - 13:15 By Craig Ray
The DHL Stormers Siya Kolisi leads out his team out during the Super Rugby match between the Stormers and the Lions at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on May 26 2018.
The DHL Stormers Siya Kolisi leads out his team out during the Super Rugby match between the Stormers and the Lions at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on May 26 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

The Stormers will look to friends for inspiration as they aim to give a poor season a sliver of respectability by beating the Sharks at Newlands this weekend.

Out of the play-off race‚ the Stormers need to find motivation from somewhere and assistant coach Paul Feeney says they will find it by giving departing players a proper send off.

No 8 Nizaam Carr‚ scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage‚ prop JC Janse van Rensburg and wing Raymond Rhule are all moving on at the end of the current campaign.

“It won’t be hard to get up for this game. It’s a good old-fashioned derby against the Sharks‚” Feeney said.

Dismay at Zimbabwe national rugby team players sleeping on the streets in Tunisia

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has seen some strange things in rugby‚ but the sight of his team sleeping on the streets of a foreign city ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It’s also our last game as a group‚ in front of our fans.

"And although things haven’t gone as well as we would’ve liked this season‚ we have people leaving‚ people who are important to this group‚ so the boys would like to show how important they are by performing well.

“Nemo (Nizaam Carr) has played 97 games for the Stormers‚ Dewies (Dewaldt Duvenage) has played 92 and JC Janse van Rensburg has played over 90 Super Rugby games and has a major influence on people on and off the field.

“When you look at those three and also Raymond Rhule‚ who has only been here a year‚ the guys have lots to play for to send the off properly.

“It should be enough to motivate the players to perform better. Loyalty is a big thing in this group because we got to know each other pretty well‚ and we’ll be more motivated than the Sharks.”

Paul Feeney fires back at Stormers critics

Stormers assistant coach Paul Feeney has come out swinging against criticism of the team’s 2018 Super Rugby campaign that has yielded only five wins ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Flyhalf JP du Plessis‚ who missed most of the campaign while recovering from groin and hip surgery‚ watched rival Damian Willemse blossom into a top player.

But Willemse is on the injury list and Du Plessis‚ who played a couple of games before the June break‚ has a chance to show his worth again.

"Damian has played immensely well considering his age‚” the 24-year-old Du Plessis said.

"Guys like Dewaldt Duvenage and Damian de Allende around him definitely helped‚ but I think for a 19-year-old having started all of the games this season and having performed well so hats off to him.

"I'm sure he's chomping at the bit to get back for the Currie Cup. It'll be good for Western Province and there will be some good competition to flyhalf."

Du Plessis admitted that he wasn’t at 100 per cent fitness after cracking a rib in March‚ soon after his comeback.

At one stage he was on the Springbok periphery‚ but he has fallen down the pecking order with Handré Pollard’s return to fitness and Robert du Preez’s elevation to Test player this year.

Late chance for JD Schickerling to catch the eye

Lock JD Schickerling will have a last chance to catch the eye of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus this weekend after being declared fit for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers endure worst season ever

After a season that started with optimism and promise‚ the Stormers’ 2018 Super Rugby campaign has unravelled to become the worst in the franchise’s ...
Sport
4 days ago

The pair‚ who were Stormers teammates in 2017‚ will go head-to-head on Saturday.

"It'll take a while to get that match fitness and that rhythm again‚ but I’m getting there." Du Plessis said

"The [Bok] flyhalf stocks are in a better place than they were maybe two years ago. A lot of guys have come through quite nicely now and have been getting opportunities.

"I'm looking forward to coming up against Robert [Du Preez]. He and I are good mates off the field.

"We know each other quite well and I'm sure it will be one of the battles that will be important to the result."

Most read

  1. Toriq Losper latest player to leave Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  2. Why predicting Super Rugby’s quarterfinal line-ups requires a generous leap ... Rugby
  3. World Cup big guns primed for quarterfinal battles Soccer
  4. Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes bidding to bounce back at Silverstone Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?

Related articles

  1. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi nominated for top award Rugby
  2. 'Every game is a must win for the Sharks‚' says Akker van der Merwe Rugby
  3. Are Ronaldo and Messi really GOATS or have they been slaughtered? Soccer
  4. De Bruin backs Lions captain Whiteley after defeat to the Sharks Rugby
  5. 'I knew we would need a special performance‚' says Sharks coach Du Preez after ... Rugby
  6. Sharks fightback in crucial win over Lions Rugby
  7. Bongi Mbonambi to make first Super Rugby start for the Stormers against Jaguares Rugby
X