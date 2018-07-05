The Stormers will look to friends for inspiration as they aim to give a poor season a sliver of respectability by beating the Sharks at Newlands this weekend.

Out of the play-off race‚ the Stormers need to find motivation from somewhere and assistant coach Paul Feeney says they will find it by giving departing players a proper send off.

No 8 Nizaam Carr‚ scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage‚ prop JC Janse van Rensburg and wing Raymond Rhule are all moving on at the end of the current campaign.

“It won’t be hard to get up for this game. It’s a good old-fashioned derby against the Sharks‚” Feeney said.