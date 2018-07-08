Rugby

Dick Muir says Sharks have made it hard for themselves

08 July 2018 - 14:40 By Craig Ray
JJ Engelbrecht of the Stormers is tackled by Lwazi Mvovo of the Sharks during a Super Rugby match at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on 7 July 2018.
JJ Engelbrecht of the Stormers is tackled by Lwazi Mvovo of the Sharks during a Super Rugby match at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town on 7 July 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Sharks assistant coach Dick Muir admitted that his side had ‘shot itself in the foot’ after losing 27-16 to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

Had the Sharks won‚ they would have moved into eighth on the standings and in a play-off position.

But they are now three points behind the Melbourne Rebels and face the Jaguares in Durban next week.

“We did shoot ourselves in the foot a bit as our destiny was in our own hands and now it is not‚” said Muir.

“Maybe we can still get through but we have work to do and the way I see it we need to bank on beating the Jaguares with a bonus point.”

WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy

SPONSORED | Watch the comedy series following the Stormers' Super Rugby season
Sport
2 days ago

A bonus point win might not be required if the Rebels don’t earn a point at all when they take on the Highlanders in Dunedin in their final match.

But if the Sharks do scrape through the back door and into the play-offs‚ they will come up against the Crusaders in Christchurch‚ which is a daunting prospect.

Beating the Jaguares next week is their first objective though.

Of course‚ if the Rebels cause a major upset and beat the Highlanders earlier in the day‚ the Sharks are out of it regardless of what happens against the Jaguares.

Since 2015‚ the Rebels are the only Australia team to have beaten a New Zealand team away from home.

That happened in early June when the Rebels beat the Blues 20-10 in Auckland.

Bulls coach John Mitchell promises to recruit ‘world class’ talent to Pretoria next season

After another disappointing Super Rugby campaign where they have failed to qualify for the play-offs‚ Bulls coach John Mitchell has confirmed that ...
Sport
2 days ago

The Sharks will also go into next week’s clash against the Jaguares without Jean-Luc and Danuel du Preez.

The Bok back row twins are both injured with Daniel stretchered off against the Stormers at the weekend with what Muir described as a ‘neck injury.’

That was the reason Muir did post-match media duty‚ as head coach Robert du Preez went to hospital to be with Daniel‚ suggesting the injury might be serious.

Muir was cagey about whether he felt the Sharks had grown this season‚ particularly as they have only won six of 15 matches this season‚ with eight losses and a draw.

Against the Stormers they started slowly‚ conceding three first half tries and trailing 21-9 at the break before producing a better second half.

Dates for the Cape Town leg of the Sevens Series confirmed

The Cape Town leg of the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series will take place between 8 and 9 December‚ governing body World Rugby confirmed on Friday.
Sport
2 days ago

“We have one good game and then one bad one‚ we have one good half and then a poor half‚” Muir said about the season.

“There is some work to be done to find out what is contributing to that.

“We went alright up front today‚ it was just a combination of errors. We made 14 handling errors‚ which was uncharacteristic.

"We had no real front-foot ball and we couldn’t get our offloading game going. The Stormers deserve credit for defending really well.

Stormers dent Sharks' play-off hopes

The Stormers ended their 2018 Super Rugby campaign with a little respect by beating the Sharks 27-16 in a tight battle that put a severe dent in the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“We had decided to play wide to wide as we felt there were areas in the Stormers game that we could exploit.

“Maybe we tried to play a bit too much rugby. Maybe we should instead have been a little more direct.

“They were up for it and instead of us putting them under pressure it was they who reversed that pressure and we didn’t respond as well as we should have.”

Most read

  1. Fearless France ready to show Belgium's Thierry Henry he picked wrong side Soccer
  2. Friends Tete and Donaire could be pitted against each other in World Boxing ... Sport
  3. 'Scapegoat' Mesut Ozil should quit German team: father Soccer
  4. Under-fire Stormers coach Robbie Fleck relieved but frustrated by season of ... Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

“Jacques Pauw is a liar!” - Julius Malema
Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane

Related articles

  1. Juarno Augustus earns belated Super Rugby chance Rugby
  2. Why predicting Super Rugby’s quarterfinal line-ups requires a generous leap ... Rugby
  3. Ashwin Willemse earns a Masters degree at Wits Rugby
  4. Bulls come from behind to beat the Jaguares Rugby
  5. Paul Feeney fires back at Stormers critics Rugby
  6. Dismay at Zimbabwe national rugby team players sleeping on the streets in ... Rugby
  7. Jantjies and Mapoe’s future at the Lions may rest in Bok coach Erasmus' hands Rugby
X