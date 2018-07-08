Dick Muir says Sharks have made it hard for themselves

Sharks assistant coach Dick Muir admitted that his side had ‘shot itself in the foot’ after losing 27-16 to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

Had the Sharks won‚ they would have moved into eighth on the standings and in a play-off position.

But they are now three points behind the Melbourne Rebels and face the Jaguares in Durban next week.

“We did shoot ourselves in the foot a bit as our destiny was in our own hands and now it is not‚” said Muir.

“Maybe we can still get through but we have work to do and the way I see it we need to bank on beating the Jaguares with a bonus point.”