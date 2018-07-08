Under-fire Stormers coach Robbie Fleck relieved but frustrated by season of what-ifs

It’s a situation that Fleck is well aware of and also one he is frustrated by.

“It was nice to finish off on high and once again we showed so much promise by building a good halftime lead (21-9) but then let ourselves down a bit after the break‚” Fleck said.

“The Sharks played better in the second half‚ but we did let them back in the game. We showed character and pride towards the end of the game.

“We probably had a bit of luck on our side for the first time this season as they had two tries turned down.

"For a change the calls went our way and that gave us some energy towards the end and we were able to finish the game off.

“The first half showed what this side is capable of doing.