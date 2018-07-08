'We've demonstrated we can perform in this competition‚' says Bulls coach Mitchell

The Bulls may be out of the play-off running but their pride didn't allow them to slip to a third consecutive home defeat at Loftus on Saturday.

Their overturning of a 19-point deficit into a 43-34 win against the Jaguares made up for their disappointment of losing to the Sunwolves in Singapore last week and was a triumph of sticking to their processes.

Coach John Mitchell was forced into making an early substitution when loose-forward Thembelani Bholi came on for lock Ruben van Heerden but that helped the Bulls tighten up their fringe defence.