Sharks not daunted by possible Crusaders play-off clash

The Sharks‚ who still have an outside chance of reaching the Super Rugby play-offs‚ would have to travel to Christchurch to face the Crusaders in that event.

And they’re not daunted by the prospect.

There is still a lot of rugby to happen before the Sharks can think of flying to New Zealand though.

Firstly‚ the Melbourne Rebels have to lose to the Highlanders in Dunedin without securing a bonus point and then the Sharks have to beat the Jaguares in Durban in their final match.

And if all that falls into place‚ the Sharks will travel to New Zealand's south island for a clash that history shows‚ has never been won by a team travelling from South Africa.