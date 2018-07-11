Bulls and Springboks winger Jamba Ulengo is targeting the Currie Cup to re-establish himself after an injury-ravaged season.

Ulengo played his first Super Rugby match of the campaign when the Bulls beat the Jaguares 43-34 in the penultimate round of the season at Loftus last weekend.

He had been sidelined by a knee injury that needed surgery.

Ulengo marked his return to Super Rugby action with a brace of tries as the Bulls got the better of the Argentineans in a result that will serve as a morale booster ahead of their last match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Before he featured against the Jauares‚ Ulengo only played three matches for the Blue Bulls in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge‚ during which he did enough to prove his fitness to coach John Mitchell.

“It has been a long time since I played at this level but it felt good to be back on the field with the guys‚" he said.

"It has not been a Super Rugby campaign that we wanted but we are building for a great future ahead and I am sure that we will be a force to reckoned with going forward.

“For me right now‚ it is just to get confidence back and gladly there is still a lot of rugby to be played until the end of the year.

"I think Currie Cup is the place for me to get some game time and get confidence back‚” he said‚ dismissing talk of a return to the Springboks during the Rugby Championships later this year.