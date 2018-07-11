Scrumhalf Ross Cronjé believes the best is yet to come for the Lions in the build-up to and during the knock-out phases of Super Rugby in the coming weeks.

Cronjé delivered the ominous message for the Bulls ahead of their must win clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions have‚ by some distance‚ been off the form that carried them to line honours in the league stages last year‚ but Cronjé believes it is a matter of time before they hit their straps.

“I think we are going to be peaking at the right time. I think we still haven’t clicked 100 percent this year.

"I’m hoping it is going to happen now in the lead up to the play-offs‚” said the scrumhalf who has just signed a two-year extension to remain with the Lions.

He’s not the only Lion in the remain camp who holds the view things can only get better.

“I don’t believe we have put in an 80-minute performance yet‚” said fit-again wing Courtnall Skosan.