Injury forces Bulls coach Mitchell to change side's captaincy ahead of trip to the Lions

Injury has forced Bulls coach John Mitchell to change his side's captaincy ahead of the trip to the Lions in their final Super Rugby match of the season at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Mitchell was forced to name Springboks lock RG Snyman as leader for the short trip across the Jukskei River after his national team-mate and flyhalf Handrè Pollard failed to respond well to treatment on a back injury.

Pollard’s injury is a double blow for Mitchell as he has been standing in for regular captain Burger Odendaal‚ who has been out with the calf injury he suffered while in action during the SuperSport Rugby Challenge last month.

Despite injury disruptions‚ Mitchell has challenged the squad to deliver a convincing performance on the occasion of their last Super Rugby match of the season as they have failed to make it to the play-offs after what has been a disappointing campaign.

“I asked the team for an extraordinary performance to close the season out.