With the Super Rugby league stage reaching the finishing line on Saturday‚ there’s still plenty to play for.

Four New Zealand teams have qualified for the quarter-finals‚ while the Crusaders have already won their conference.

The Waratahs have also stitched up the Australian conference and all eyes will be on the South African conference where the top spot is still up for grabs.

The conference winners and the highest ranked wild-card team will host quarter-finals.

Here are the scenarios that could play out from Saturday's key matches:

Highlanders (40) v Rebels (35) – Dunedin – 07.15am

With the fifth-placed Chiefs (45) having a superior points difference (+91)‚ the highest the Highlanders can finish is sixth‚ which means they'll avoid the Crusaders but will look at the South African proceedings with interest.

With the Lions currently third‚ the Highlanders will have to make the trip across the Indian Ocean to Johannesburg.