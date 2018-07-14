Crusaders cruise into play-offs, Rebels hopes on hold

Defending champions Canterbury Crusaders eased into the Super Rugby play-offs with a 54-17 thrashing of the Auckland Blues on Saturday, while the Melbourne Rebels hopes of qualifying hung in the balance.

The Rebels went down to the Otago Highlanders 43-37 in Dunedin after leaking 19 points late in the game which left their fate in the hands of the Coastal Sharks and Jaguares who clash later in the weekend in the final match of the regular season.

Australian conference champions NSW Waratahs were upset 40-31 by the ACT Brumbies in Sydney a week out from the finals.

The Crusaders already had the top spot sewn up and were able to score points when it mattered against a poorly-performed Blues side.

But despite the eight-tries-to-three hiding, Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock was not totally happy. “Definitely that middle part. We’ll have a good review,” he said referring to the Blues’ two second half tries.

“We gave away a lot of penalties, we didn’t learn from our mistakes and if you give any side a number of opportunities they’re going to score.” Tries to Jack Goodhue, George Bridge and Seta Tamanivalu saw the Crusaders lead 19-5 at the break with the Blues sole points coming from a Melani Nanai try.

Bridge was to score two more tries in the second half to go equal top of the try scoring list with 14 for the season.

Although the Blues had parity with possession they lacked the Crusaders ability to recycle quick ball which nullified their attempts to build momentum until midway through the second spell when they bounced back with two tries.

One was a penalty try from a rare dominant scrum, and Nanai followed with his second to close the gap to 26-17.

That was enough for the Crusaders to put the foot down again which saw Bridge score twice more with a try each to Whitelock and Bryn Hall.

The Rebels, looking to secure a play-off berth for the first time since they joined the competition in 2011 were the dominant force in their clash with the Highlanders until the final 17 minutes.

They had built a 34-22 lead, masterminded by fly-half Reece Hodge who finished with a match haul 29 points from three tries, four conversions and two penalties.

The Highlanders were already assured of a quarter-final berth before kick off, rested most of their All Blacks including Ben and Aaron Smith.

But when staring defeat in the face, the makeshift Highlanders scored three tries in 12 minutes to confirm their sixth place on the table and the Rebels had a question mark over their future.

Hodge said the Rebels only had themselves to blame if they do miss the play-offs.

“We were up by 13 or 14 points at one stage and we can’t afford to slip against a team like the Highlanders. Hopefully we get another chance next week. If not that’s the way it goes.”

Less than a year after the Rebels’ Super Rugby future was in doubt, during tense negotiations to trim the number of Australian sides in the competition, they have bounced back to win seven matches so far this year compared to one in 2017.

The Waratahs needed only a win to finish in second spot, guaranteeing the right to host two consecutive finals, but they fizzled against the Brumbies.

Three Brumbies tries in the first 20 minutes blew the game open, in one of the ACT’s best outings of the season and the momentum the Waratahs had built in recent weeks was sapped out of them along the way.