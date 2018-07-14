Among a number of changes expected at the Bulls next season‚ John Mitchell is hoping to bring in at least one experienced assistant coach to boost his technical team.

The Bulls meet the Lions in their final Super Rugby match of 2018 at Ellis Park on Saturday (3.05pm).

They have failed to make it to the Super Rugby knockout stages again this season and Mitchell said there will be changes as he tries to build a team capable of going all the way and win the tournament next season.

“I have been looking to add one coach for some time now but I am happy with the group that I have got‚” he explained this week as the Bulls prepared for a short trip to the Lions to honour their last match of the season at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

“There will be some changes next season. I would like to add to the management group because we are very thin.

“I am doing three jobs myself which is not easy and it is important that I have the right people in right places.”

Besides boosting his technical team‚ Mitchell said that there has been contact with some of the players he wants to recruit to Pretoria next season as the Bulls look to try and recapture the trophy that has eluded them in recent seasons.

“It is hunting season – there has been communication and stuff like that with the players and there is also a board strategy meeting this weekend‚ which will be important to what happens in the future.”

Asked to look back at the season‚ Mitchell said he was happy with the fact that players were given opportunities to gain experience at this level.

“I have given all the talent in Super Rugby and Currie Cup a chance‚” he said.

“I have a particular strategy that will give us success and we are going to have to be committed to it. If we are committed to it‚ then we will give ourselves an opportunity to even go further.

“We just have to look at the fact that we have lost six close games. Right up until the Sharks match here at home we were in contention.

“We showed enormous character last weekend and the players must do the same this weekend against the Lions. It is important that we go with a positive mindset to the Lions‚ we are well aware of their strengths and how important this game is to them.

“We have to make sure that we finish with a good performance and this group will have to be extraordinary.”