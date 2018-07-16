Bulls coach John Mitchell left his employers in no doubt about what they need to do before the start of next year’s Super Rugby competition.

Having presided over a campaign that yielded just six wins‚ the Bulls coach pinpointed the area that needed to be addressed most urgently.

“We’ve got very good processes and systems‚" he said.

"We’re gonna have to recruit. It is as simple as that.

“We are going to have to change our model from quantity to quality and create two teams of Super Rugby quality to be able to handle and manage play loads and injuries.