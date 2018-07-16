Rugby

SANZAAR say Super Rugby video review 'not working'

16 July 2018 - 13:48 By AFP
Andy Marinos, Chief Executive Officer of SANZAAR, said in a statement that the TMO review system in Super Rugby is clearly not working out.
Andy Marinos, Chief Executive Officer of SANZAAR, said in a statement that the TMO review system in Super Rugby is clearly not working out.
Image: Matthew MOHAN / AFP

Governing body SANZAAR ordered a review of Super Rugby's video refereeing system Monday, admitting the current system is "clearly not working" after a string of contentious decisions.

Coaches and pundits have expressed concerns in recent weeks that the television match official (TMO) is becoming increasingly influential and undermining the on-field referee.

SANZAAR, which oversees Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, said it had major concerns about the way TMO protocols were being implemented.

"The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area," chief executive Andy Marinos said in a statement.

Bulls coach John Mitchell issues challenge to his employers ahead of next year’s Super Rugby

Bulls coach John Mitchell left his employers in no doubt about what they need to do before the start of next year’s Super Rugby competition.
Sport
8 hours ago

"SANZAAR believes the appointed referee needs to remain the key decision maker on the field and that TMO interventions only provide context to the match officials' decision making."

SANZAAR said the concerns had been highlighted over the past month, although it did not cite specific cases.

However, the most recent controversy centres on Sunwolves' flanker Ed Quirk's red card after replays showed him brush a closed fist on the cheek of the Reds fly-half Hamish Stewart.

Sharks coach Du Preez optimistic ahead of Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Crusaders

Sharks coach Robert du Preez is optimistic ahead of their Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Crusaders‚ saying it will be a wonderful opportunity ...
Sport
1 day ago

Even Reds' coach Brad Thorn disagreed with the decision, which helped his team to a 48-27 win, calling Quirk's action a "love tap".

Thorn was also critical of the TMO last month when the Reds were given two first-half yellow cards in a loss to the Blues that appeared innocuous in real time.

There was a similar debate when Sunwolves wing Semisi Masirewa was red-carded against the Waratahs a week later.

Crusaders cruise into play-offs, Rebels hopes on hold

Defending champions Canterbury Crusaders eased into the Super Rugby play-offs with a 54-17 thrashing of the Auckland Blues on Saturday, while the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Similar controversy has also affected international matches, with France's Benjamin Fall sent off in the first Test against the All Blacks last month for a dangerous tackle as Beauden Barrett leapt to catch a kick.

The TMO allowed the decision to stand on the night but World Rugby later rescinded the card after reviewing footage of the incident.

Australians also questioned Israel Folau's yellow card in a series-deciding loss to Ireland, when he was punished for upending Peter O'Mahony but appeared to be going for the ball.

Lions beat Bulls to clinch SA conference

The Lions had more than just a win and conference honours on their mind when they ran out against the Bulls on Saturday. One of their’ objectives ...
Sport
2 days ago

Marinos said SANZAAR could not unilaterally change TMO protocols, which are governed by rugby's international rules.

"However, we are keen to lead the discussion in this important area," he said.

"Following our review we will take our recommendations to World Rugby, the guardians of the Laws of Rugby, to ensure beneficial outcomes are achieved for the game."

Most read

  1. Cosafa rivals to challenge Safa president Danny Jordaan's bid for top Fifa post Soccer
  2. Chandimal cops heavy sentence as Shamsi goes home and SA try to fix batting ... Cricket
  3. Sundowns have to create a piece of club history if they are to beat AS ... Soccer
  4. SANZAAR say Super Rugby video review 'not working' Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final

Related articles

  1. Lions beat Bulls to clinch SA conference Rugby
  2. Mitchell wants quality assistant at Bulls for next season’s Super Rugby Rugby
  3. Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma unfazed by Lions threat Rugby
  4. Scarred by World Cup attack, Uganda ups security for final Soccer
  5. Rugby analyst Nick Mallett returns to SuperSport screens Rugby
X