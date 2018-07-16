SANZAAR say Super Rugby video review 'not working'

Governing body SANZAAR ordered a review of Super Rugby's video refereeing system Monday, admitting the current system is "clearly not working" after a string of contentious decisions.

Coaches and pundits have expressed concerns in recent weeks that the television match official (TMO) is becoming increasingly influential and undermining the on-field referee.

SANZAAR, which oversees Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, said it had major concerns about the way TMO protocols were being implemented.

"The protocols are clearly not working and a specific review is required in this area," chief executive Andy Marinos said in a statement.