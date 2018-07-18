Rugby

The Lions are wary of the Jaguares‚ says defence coach Joey Mongalo

18 July 2018 - 18:24 By Liam Del Carme
The Emirates Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo speaks to the media after a training session on July 17 2018 at Johannesburg Stadium.
The Emirates Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo speaks to the media after a training session on July 17 2018 at Johannesburg Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Statistics don’t lie‚ but they can be bent to the truth you wish to seek.

Or something to that affect‚ reckons the Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo.

He is no philosopher but he pleads for context when presented with numbers that stop short of delivering a complete picture.

“Context in the figures is always good‚” he said when reminded what has set the Crusaders apart from the Lions is the eight-time Super Rugby champions’ unremitting defence.

“We are still top five in fewest tries conceded. It is not great‚ but we have the desire to defend better than what we have.

Injured Nic Groom to miss remainder of the Lions' Super Rugby campaign

Nic Groom’s experience and refined kicking game were elements that were to serve the Lions well in the knockout stages of Super Rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

“In the context of the competition and how the team has changed‚ then it is a work-on for us. We are not disgruntled with the progress we’ve made since the start of the competition.

"It takes a while to get the combinations right.”

The Lions play the Jaguares in a Super Rugby quarterfinal at Ellis Park on Saturday and although their execution has let them down at times‚ the South Americans have struck a splendid balance between rumbling forward play and exploring wide open spaces.

“They have the most carries and passes in Super Rugby‚” noted Mongalo.

“You expect them to keep the ball quite a bit.”

SANZAAR say Super Rugby video review 'not working'

Governing body SANZAAR ordered a review of Super Rugby's video refereeing system Monday, admitting the current system is "clearly not working" after ...
Sport
2 days ago

In Nicolas Sanchez they have a flyhalf that feels the pulse of the game‚ while out wide Emiliano Boffelli and Bautista Delguy have wreaked havoc with defences.

“It’s the tempo they play at‚” said Mongalo.

“They thrive on quick ball‚ also their unpredictability.

"You are never at rest until you have the ball in your hands. They are very dangerous from turnovers.”

But so too are the Lions.

You don’t get to finish the league stages as joint top try scorers without the ability to make the opposition pay when they squander possession.

Bulls coach John Mitchell issues challenge to his employers ahead of next year’s Super Rugby

Bulls coach John Mitchell left his employers in no doubt about what they need to do before the start of next year’s Super Rugby competition.
Sport
2 days ago

“We are very fortunate to have guys like Malcolm (Marx)‚ Ruan (Dreyer)‚ Kwagga (Smith) and Harold (Vorster).

"We have quite a few guys who can poach the ball on the deck. We have to make sure that we give them opportunities to do exactly that. We pounce on turnovers.”

Mongalo believes they are a much better team than the one the Lions beat at Ellis Park in February.

“They were able to get more continuity‚ even though they lost those Tests (as the Pumas in June). Winning away from home would have done wonders for their confidence. They’ve been here for two‚ three weeks so they should have acclimatised.”

Saturday’s clash is not the only thing on Mongalo’s mind. The coach‚ you may recall‚ has been accused of sexual assault in Australia.

Why the odds are stacked heavily against the Sharks in New Zealand

The Sharks are the only South African team to have won a Super Rugby fixture in Christchurch in the past five years but no domestic side has won the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

The case emanates from the Lions’ tour of Australasia earlier this year‚ but the wheels of justice are turning slowly.

“It is all still sensitive.

"The law has taken its course.

"It is going through the process it has to go.

"I’ve got an idea (of where proceedings are at)‚ we’ve got a legal representative on that side.

"We will announce it as soon as we know‚” said Mongalo.

Most read

  1. New Chiefs coach Solinas expected to be involved in pre-season friendly against ... Soccer
  2. Geraint Thomas soars to 11th stage and into Tour de France's yellow jersey Sport
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs striker surfaces at Cape Town City Soccer
  4. No whisky for Brandon Stone as Open takes centre stage Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments

Related articles

  1. Stormers contribute to Mandela Day by helping to build low-cost homes Rugby
  2. Lions coach Swys de Bruin wants to deprive the Jaguares of the ball  Rugby
  3. Rookies added to Springbok training squad Rugby
  4. Sharks coach Du Preez optimistic ahead of Super Rugby quarterfinal against the ... Rugby
  5. Jaguares coach Mario Ledesma unfazed by Lions threat Rugby
  6. 'I still feel we have an extra gear'‚ says Lions captain Whiteley Rugby
X