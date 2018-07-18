The Lions are wary of the Jaguares‚ says defence coach Joey Mongalo

Statistics don’t lie‚ but they can be bent to the truth you wish to seek.

Or something to that affect‚ reckons the Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo.

He is no philosopher but he pleads for context when presented with numbers that stop short of delivering a complete picture.

“Context in the figures is always good‚” he said when reminded what has set the Crusaders apart from the Lions is the eight-time Super Rugby champions’ unremitting defence.

“We are still top five in fewest tries conceded. It is not great‚ but we have the desire to defend better than what we have.