Why the odds are stacked heavily against the Sharks in New Zealand

The Sharks are the only South African team to have won a Super Rugby fixture in Christchurch in the past five years but no domestic side has won the tournament's play-offs in New Zealand.

That's the challenge that lies in front of the Sharks ahead of their Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Sharks have defeated three out of the four New Zealand teams they have faced this season‚ but they didn't play against the table-topping Crusaders.

While this is a knock-out game‚ it will also serve as an accurate assessment of how decent or undercooked the Sharks have been this season.