Blitzboks have to bury World Cup hoodoo in San Francisco

The Blitzboks know the can beat any Sevens team on the planet and statistically are currently the top team in the world.

Now all they have to do is believe it‚ as they attempt to win the Sevens World Cup for the first time.

The 2018 World Cup takes place at San Francisco’s AT&T Stadium this weekend and South Africa are the number one seeds after two years of World Sevens Series dominance.

But that will count for little in a competition played in a straight knockout format. SA also has a lot of mental scarring from previous World Cup failures‚ but they couldn’t be in better shape to win the title for the first time.