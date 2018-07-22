England stand between South Africa and a first appearance in a Sevens World Cup final this century after both sides advanced to the semi-finals in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Blitzboks beat Scotland 36-5 in their quarterfinal to book a place in the last four at San Francisco’s AT&T Stadium‚ while England needed extra time overcome hosts the USA 24-19 in a tense quarterfinal.

The last‚ and only time‚ SA made the World Cup semi-finals was in 1997.