Rugby

Blitzboks take bronze at Rugby Sevens World Cup

23 July 2018 - 10:39 By Craig Ray
Oliver Lindsey-Hague of England scores a try as Selvyn Davids of South Africa gives chase during their Championships semi-finals game at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in the AT&T Park at San Francisco, California on July 22, 2018.
Oliver Lindsey-Hague of England scores a try as Selvyn Davids of South Africa gives chase during their Championships semi-finals game at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in the AT&T Park at San Francisco, California on July 22, 2018.
Image: Mark RALSTON / AFP

The Blitzboks can never be accused of choking‚ especially in the light of the way they won the World Sevens Series for a third time earlier this year.

But their semi-final elimination against England at the World Cup in San Francisco on Sunday night was an uncharacteristically poor performance.

Typically the Blitzboks bounced back from their 29-7 loss to England‚ which denied them a place in the World Cup final for the first time since 1997‚ with a stirring bronze medal win over Fiji.

The 24-19 victory saw the Blitzboks back to their best after a badly timed slump against England.

The quest for World Cup glory though‚ will have to wait for another four years.

Magnificent Lions storm into semis

The Lions purred with intent, especially in the first half, as they surged into the semi-finals of Super Rugby for the third straight year on ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand‚ as they often do in the big tournaments‚ won the Melrose Cup 33-12 against England‚ to add to their Commonwealth Games gold medal from earlier this year.

But for SA it was a case of what might have been.

Neil Powell’s team went into the semi-final high on confidence after two resounding wins over Ireland (45-7) and Scotland (36-5).

They started strongly against England with Selvyn Davids scoring first try to give SA a 7-0 lead. But from then on‚ a catalogue of errors from SA‚ coupled with England’s ruthless punishing of those mistakes‚ saw the number one seeds bullied out of the game.

They were beaten up at the breakdown and while they appeared to be on the wrong side of some 50/50 calls‚ there was no doubt the Blitzboks were second best in that match.

Stingy Crusaders start and finish well to devour Sharks

Bryn Hall and David Havili scored early tries just three minutes apart as the Canterbury Crusaders used a strong defensive effort to crush a wasteful ...
Sport
2 days ago

It was a poor performance‚ perhaps one of the worst of this entire season‚ in their 69th game over a nine-month period.

SA were starved of possession and as a result were stressed on defence‚ allowing England to score five tries.

“If you can’t get your hands on the ball you are always going to be on the wrong side of the result‚” Powell said after the England match.

“We conceded three penalties at rucks that led to turnovers for England and they made us pay from those mistakes.

"If you don't hang on to your ball you are going to suffer.”

Malcolm Marx brilliant at Ellis Park as Lions march on

When he left the field he looked spent.
Sport
1 day ago

Powell said the team were happy with the medal‚ although not the colour.

"What is most pleasing for me is the fact that‚ after that disappointment against England‚ we came out firing against Fiji and outplayed them to finish the season on a very strong performance‚” Powell said.

“We lost against Fiji six times during the World Series‚ so to be able to beat them here was a huge effort from the players.

"We will never be happy with anything but first place‚ but the bronze medal does help to justify the efforts and sacrifices a little bit."

Powell congratulated New Zealand on winning the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament.

"They clearly know how to pitch for once-off tournaments‚ as they also won the Commonwealth Games gold‚ so well done to them. It was a great effort from them."

Soyizwapi stars as Blitzboks make last eight at World Cup

Cape Town – Speedster Siviwe Soyizwapi became the first man since the 2005 Sevens World Cup to score four tries in a match as the Blitzboks secured a ...
Sport
1 day ago

New Zealand completed the double-double with both the men’s and women’s team retaining the World Cup titles they won in 2013.  

New Zealand joint captain Scott Curry‚ named Player of the Final‚ was delighted with his team’s performance.

“It’s amazing‚ very hard to put into words. I’m so proud of the boys’ efforts over the weekend - we had four really tough games.

"Credit to England‚ who played really well."   

Fellow joint captain Tim Mikkelson added: “It’s huge. We knew it was going to be tough. We really rose to beat Fiji and we did well to beat an awesome England team‚ who were the form team.”   

New Zealand were previously Rugby World Cup Sevens champions in 2001 and 2013 while England were looking for their first title since winning the first edition of the competition at Murrayfield in 1993.

Most read

  1. Madagascar international Dax's transfer to Kaizer Chiefs turns ugly Soccer
  2. The only number that matters for Proteas after the disastrous Sri Lanka series Cricket
  3. South Africa's Ncincilili Titi puts his foot in it in London — literally Sport
  4. Sundowns could be handed automatic entry into group phase of next Caf Champions ... Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
Five times Ramaphosa emphasised unity in the ANC

Related articles

  1. The Lions can handle the pressure‚ says captain Warren Whiteley Rugby
  2. Why the odds are stacked heavily against the Sharks in New Zealand Rugby
  3. Stormers contribute to Mandela Day by helping to build low-cost homes Rugby
  4. The Lions are wary of the Jaguares‚ says defence coach Joey Mongalo Rugby
  5. Injured Nic Groom to miss remainder of the Lions' Super Rugby campaign Rugby
  6. Lions coach Swys de Bruin wants to deprive the Jaguares of the ball  Rugby
  7. SANZAAR say Super Rugby video review 'not working' Rugby
X