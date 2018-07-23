Blitzboks take bronze at Rugby Sevens World Cup

The Blitzboks can never be accused of choking‚ especially in the light of the way they won the World Sevens Series for a third time earlier this year.

But their semi-final elimination against England at the World Cup in San Francisco on Sunday night was an uncharacteristically poor performance.

Typically the Blitzboks bounced back from their 29-7 loss to England‚ which denied them a place in the World Cup final for the first time since 1997‚ with a stirring bronze medal win over Fiji.

The 24-19 victory saw the Blitzboks back to their best after a badly timed slump against England.

The quest for World Cup glory though‚ will have to wait for another four years.