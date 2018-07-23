Lions will be required to fight battles on different fronts in semi against Waratahs

They had barely vanquished the fiery Jaguares when the Lions turned their gaze to the Waratahs‚ with whom they are set to clash in a Super Rugby semi-final at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Waratahs’ game plan is likely to be more cerebral than that of the Jaguares‚ and the Lions will be required to fight battles on different fronts on Saturday.

Lions captain Warren Whiteley expects the Lions’ back three to come under aerial bombardment from the ‘Tahs.

“Tactically they play a smart game‚" Whiteley said.

"They will probably kick a lot more.