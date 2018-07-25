It would be a gross oversimplification‚ if not an insult of rugby’s many moving parts‚ to suggest that the result of Saturday’s Super Rugby semi-final rests in the hands of opposing flyhalves Elton Jantjies and Bernard Foley.

Still‚ they wield huge influence on the fortunes of the Lions and the Waratahs respectively‚ and it is a point not lost on the visitors’ assistant coach Chris Malone.

“I think they enjoy playing each other‚” said Malone at the Waratahs’ training base for the week in the north of Johannesburg. “They are two very good players with huge influence on their teams. Elton is the linchpin of the attack for the Lions. He’s a quality footballer. We must make sure we don’t give him too much room to move‚” said Malone who takes charge of the Waratahs’ attack as well as their backs.

Jantjies was particularly influential in last weekend’s quarter-final win over the Jaguares. He banged over all seven kicks from the tee and added a dropped goal for a tally of 20 points.

Foley went even better in the Waratahs’ come-from-behind win over the Highlanders in Sydney. “He contributed 25 points to our victory last weekend‚” reminded Malone. “He is the Wallaby No10 and he’s the best No10 in Australia.

He’s one of the best players in the world. He’s got a big support crew in the guys around him too. We need all our players to be at the peak of their powers to continue in this comp beyond Saturday.”