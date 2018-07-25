Lions captain Warren Whiteley can’t wait for the tactical battle to unfold when his team takes on the Waratahs in their Super Rugby semi-final at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Tactics could to a large degree determine the outcome of their semi-final and the Lions captain is almost giddy in anticipation.

“I’m quite excited to play this weekend‚" he said.

"Tactically it is going to be quite interesting to see what they do in those first 20 minutes.”

With both teams having made it clear they are unlikely to deviate from the tactical path that got them to the semi-final‚ Saturday’s clash will be as much a battle of wills‚ as it is of skill.