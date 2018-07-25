Rugby

Stormers coaching debrief as Western Province management claim all is well

25 July 2018 - 13:04 By Craig Ray
Western Province Rugby Football Union President Thelo Wakefield speaks during the DHL Stormers training session and press conference at DHL Newlands Stadium on February 15, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Under pressure Stormers management will meet with Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Thelo Wakefield and chief executive Paul Zacks on Wednesday.

In December 2016 the commercial arm of the union was liquidated under pressure of a R250-million claim from commercial rights partner Aerios‚ and a new entity formed.

There is also R44-million owed to multinational corporation Remgro‚ who provided bridging finance to the union.

“Parties continue to link the Remgro loan and the Aerios claim against the liquidated WP company to this story where they have nothing to do with it‚” Wakfield said.

“The rebuilding of WP Rugby is a process‚ we are implementing a very clear vision and plan and will continue to do what is best for WP Rugby.”

Remgro wanted guarantees their loan was secure and in recent weeks WPRFU have secured that loan by bonding one (possibly more) of their high value properties.

“WP Rugby can confirm that former WP Rugby (Pty) Ltd shareholder Remgro has not recalled their loans and that WP Rugby is in regular contact with Remgro with regard to its outstanding indebtedness to Remgro‚” the statement said.

“WPRFU owns a number of unencumbered (debt free) high value property assets. Part of WP Rugby’s turnaround strategy is the development of those property assets to ensure significant residual income streams for the Union in perpetuity.

“In addition‚ WP Rugby can confirm that it is in discussions with a potential equity investor with regards to the sale of a stake of less than 50% in the commercial arm of WP Rugby.

“WP Rugby also wishes to clarify that the Aerios claim for damages it allegedly suffered‚ is against the Liquidated Company and is being dealt with by the Liquidators.”

Paul Zacks CEO of WPRFU also added‚ “We have also noted some direct and sometimes personal attacks on the leadership of WP Rugby and I wish to state categorically that the Board‚ Executive and management are united in their support of the President and senior leadership of WP Rugby.

"We have already managed to address many of the challenges we have faced recently and have a clear plan ahead.”

