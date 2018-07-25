‘Pass the cheese sauce‚ please’ is the last thing that will flash through your mind as Waratahs’ prop Tom Robertson approaches.

Robertson‚ in town for Saturday’s Super Rugby semi-final against the Lions at Ellis Park‚ has the most celebrated cauliflower ear in all of Australian rugby.

It’s hard to look past the gnarly protrusion‚ a bit like the mole Austin Powers found so impossible to ignore in Goldmember.

Equally‚ had Robertson been cast as the tied up cop in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs‚ Mr Blond might have made a very different exit.

Naturally‚ the 23-year old’s teammates poke fun‚ but the third-year medical student who has considered wearing a hockey ball cut in half and a water polo helmet‚ takes it all in his stride.