Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Thelo Wakefield admitted that the organisation was taking steps to resolve an ‘internal personnel’ issue between Stormers assistant coaches Paul Treu and Paul Feeney.

Wakefield‚ chief executive Paul Zacks and director of rugby Gert Smal met with the Stormers coaches after Treu walked out of a review meeting last week.

There have been simmering tensions between Treu and Feeney although the nature of their failure to get on has not been made clear.

“The team management matter‚ in our opinion‚ has been overly amplified in the media and is clearly an internal personnel matter that will be resolved‚” Wakefield said.

He didn’t express how it would be resolved‚ nor did he shed any light on what the source of tension is.