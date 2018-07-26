His guard is usually up when fronting the media. When on Thursday‚ however‚ he was asked about how the Lions’ Super Rugby credentials had been questioned in the New Zealand media‚ Lions coach Swys de Bruin roared to life.

The Kiwis had been stridently arguing the Lions have no business being at the‚ well… business end of the competition.

“That is their perception. All I can tell you is that we never moan about travelling four weeks. They travel two. It makes a helluva difference. Go look at our results in week three and week four overseas. Just get on with the job‚” he ranted.

In a column one Kiwi scribe even expressed the wish that the Crusaders beat the Lions by 40 points in the final‚ were they both to qualify for the tournament’s climax. That‚ he argued‚ would serve justice on a team that lost to the hapless Blues and Reds in the league stages.

De Bruin stressed that the Lions take whatever comes their way in their stride.

“We are a no moan team. I almost feel sorry that I said that now because it sounds like I’m moaning.

“Hell‚ sport is an interesting thing. It can’t always be the ref‚ or this‚ or that‚ or the competition format‚ or injuries. You’ve got to play the hand that is dealt for you.

“Every time I’ve read something from down there it is just reading that. For a change I’d like to read something else‚ for a change‚” said De Bruin.

When asked whether he‚ too‚ yearns for a more equitable tournament De Bruin left no room for ambiguity.

“We as sportsmen want a fairer system. If we can travel for two games and they travel for two games that would be great. We want strength versus strength and we want a fair deal with the refs. Any sportsman will tell you the fairer the deal‚ the better for spectators.”