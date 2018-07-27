This time last week‚ there were eight Super Rugby combatants and now only four remain as the competition finally reaches the home straight.

For the second year running‚ Christchurch and Johannesburg will be the distinguished semifinal hosts with the latter city hosting its third consecutive Super Rugby semifinal.

The Lions beating the Waratahs is not quite cut and dried while the clash between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes is the mother of all New Zealand derbies.

Crusaders v Hurricanes – AMI Stadium‚ Christchurch - 9.35am

Ordinarily‚ these teams should have been hosting the Lions and the Waratahs but with the way Super Rugby is set up‚ that’s not the case.

However‚ Super Rugby is what it is and the best New Zealand rugby has to offer could provide the final before the final. The well-drilled teams coached by Scott Robertson (Crusaders) and the departing Chris Boyd (Hurricanes) collected more points than the Lions and Waratahs and showcased the best that New Zealand have to offer.

The Hurricanes are one of only two teams who have beaten the Crusaders this season (29-19 in Wellington on March 10) but the Crusaders haven't lost a home game in two seasons. The Hurricanes also beat the Crusaders at home last year but winning in Christchurch has been beyond them.

The last time they won there (35-10 in 2016) was when they went on to win their first and currently only title when they beat the Lions at home. The omens are good for them in that regard but the Crusaders under Robertson are a totally different fighting force.

A surprise win here for the Hurricanes will mean that they will need the Waratahs to beat the Lions for them to host the final. The defending champions though are a difficult side to beat‚ let alone keep up with. It is also worth remembering that the Crusaders haven't lost a playoff game at home since 1998. That’s 19/19.

Teams:

Crusaders: 15 David Havili‚ 14 Seta Tamanivalu‚ 13 Jack Goodhue‚ 12 Ryan Crotty‚ 11 George Bridge‚ 10 Richie Mo’unga‚ 9 Bryn Hall‚ 8 Kieran Read‚ 7 Matt Todd‚ 6 Jordan Taufua‚ 5 Samuel Whitelock (captain)‚ 4 Scott Barrett‚ 3 Owen Franks‚ 2 Codie Taylor‚ 1 Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio‚ 17 Tim Perry‚ 18 Michael Alaalatoa‚ 19 Luke Romano‚ 20 Pete Samu‚ 21 Mitchell Drummond‚ 22 Mitchell Hunt‚ 23 Braydon Ennor.

Hurricanes: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder‚ 14 Julian Savea‚ 13 Jordie Barrett‚ 12 Ngani Laumape‚ 11 Ben Lam‚ 10 Beauden Barrett‚ 9 Thomas Perenara‚ 8 Blade Thomson‚ 7 Gareth Evans‚ 6 Brad Shields (captain)‚ 5 Sam Lousi‚ 4 Michael Fatialofa‚ 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen‚ 2 Ricky Riccitelli‚ 1 Toby Smith.

Replacements: 16 James O’Reilly‚ 17 Chris Eves‚ 18 Ben May‚ 19 Vaea Fifita‚ 20 Ardie Savea/Reed Prinsep‚ 21 Jamie Booth‚ 22 Ihaia West‚ 23 Wes Goosen.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Mike Fraser (New Zealand)‚ Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

TMO: Shane McDermott (New Zealand)