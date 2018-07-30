Aphiwe Dyantyi and Cyle Brink fit for Super Rugby final

The Lions received a huge boost with the news that wing Aphiwe Dyantyi and flank Cyle Brink were declared fit to tour with the team for next Saturday’s Super Rugby final in Christchurch.

Dyantyi tweaked his hamstring on his way to one of the tries of the season during last weekend’s 44-26 semi-final win over the Waratahs at Ellis Park and didn’t appear after halftime.

But after scans‚ he has been declared fit and should start against the Crusaders in the final.