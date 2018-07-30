Rugby

Aphiwe Dyantyi and Cyle Brink fit for Super Rugby final

30 July 2018 - 16:20 By Craig Ray
Aphiwe Dyantyi of the Emirates Lions about to pass as he is closely watched by Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs during the Super Rugby semi final match at Emirates Airline Park on July 28, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Aphiwe Dyantyi of the Emirates Lions about to pass as he is closely watched by Taqele Naiyaravoro of the Waratahs during the Super Rugby semi final match at Emirates Airline Park on July 28, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Lions received a huge boost with the news that wing Aphiwe Dyantyi and flank Cyle Brink were declared fit to tour with the team for next Saturday’s Super Rugby final in Christchurch.

Dyantyi tweaked his hamstring on his way to one of the tries of the season during last weekend’s 44-26 semi-final win over the Waratahs at Ellis Park and didn’t appear after halftime.

But after scans‚ he has been declared fit and should start against the Crusaders in the final.

Brink missed the semi-final after sustaining a ‘stinger’ when making a tackle in the quarterfinal against the Jaguares two weeks ago.

But after 10 days of rehab and rest‚ he is also ready to take his place in the biggest game of the season.

Lions touring squad:

Backs

Andries Coetzee‚ Ruan Combrinck‚ Ross Cronje‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Howard Mnisi‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Harold Vorster‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ Shaun Reynolds‚ Dillon Smit.

Forwards

Ruan Dreyer‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Franco Mostert‚ Marvin Orie‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Dylan Smith‚ Jacques van Rooyen‚ Warren Whiteley (captain)‚ Cyle Brink‚ Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Lourens Erasmus‚ Corne Fourie‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Marnus Schoeman.

Lions coach praying for a miracle against Crusaders in Super Rugby final

Lions coach Swys de Bruin is hoping for a miracle when his charges face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final in Christchurch on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Lions maul Waratahs to book final place against champions Crusaders

The Lions will take on defending champions Crusaders in Super Rugby final at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday after they convincingly beat ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Sundowns fans think I’m the one who's fetching their players‚' quips 'Rama' ... Soccer
  2. The Ndoro eligibility saga could have far-reaching consequences for the PSL Soccer
  3. Crusaders injuries give Lions a glimmer of hope Rugby
  4. 'Rama' cautions against expecting Khama Billiat to perform miracles at Kaizer ... Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa

Related articles

  1. Why history says the Lions have no chance of beating the Crusaders Rugby
  2. The Lions sweating on the availability of star Dyantyi ahead of final against ... Rugby
  3. Lions coach seeks divine intervention ahead of 'Mission Impossible' Rugby
  4. The Lions can beat the Waratahs‚ but can they be trusted? Rugby
  5. Super Rugby try-scoring record under threat Rugby
  6. Eight Sharks added to Bok training squad ahead of Rugby Championship Soccer
  7. Lions coach Swys De Bruin lashes back at Kiwi media Rugby
  8. WPRFU shed no new light on coaching situation Rugby
X