Despite the odds being stacked against the Lions for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders in Christchurch‚ there are some potential problems for the home team.

Injuries to three hookers mean that the Crusaders will be coddling All Black hooker Codie Taylor in training this week in order to preserve him for the big game.

Newcomer Seb Saitaga broke his arm minutes after taking the field during last weekend’s 30-12 semi-final win over the Hurricanes‚ which has obviously ruled him out of the final.

The defending champions have already lost Ben Funnell (knee) and Andrew Makalio (calf tear) during the campaign and are likely to bring in Sam Anderson-Heather for the final.

Anderson-Heather played six minutes against the Blues two weeks ago‚ which is only Super Rugby experience.