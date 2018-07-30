Waratahs coach urges Super Rugby format changes

The Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has urged Super Rugby chiefs to make sweeping changes to the competition's format and a return to a round-robin system where all teams play each other once.

The 15-team tournament is currently split into New Zealand, South African and Australian conferences, but it has come under increasing criticism this season.

It was introduced in a bid to reduce travel and boost the number of local derbies, but critics say it is too complex and not exciting enough for fans.

New Zealand officials have also raised concerns about the number of Kiwi derbies, which they say rival Test matches in intensity and take a toll on players.