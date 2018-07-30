Rugby

Waratahs coach urges Super Rugby format changes

30 July 2018 - 14:08 By AFP
The Waratahs players Tom Robertson (L) and Kurtley Beale (R) look dejected after their Super Rugby semifinal defeat to the Emirates Lions at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg on July 28 2018.
The Waratahs players Tom Robertson (L) and Kurtley Beale (R) look dejected after their Super Rugby semifinal defeat to the Emirates Lions at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg on July 28 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has urged Super Rugby chiefs to make sweeping changes to the competition's format and a return to a round-robin system where all teams play each other once.

The 15-team tournament is currently split into New Zealand, South African and Australian conferences, but it has come under increasing criticism this season.

It was introduced in a bid to reduce travel and boost the number of local derbies, but critics say it is too complex and not exciting enough for fans.

New Zealand officials have also raised concerns about the number of Kiwi derbies, which they say rival Test matches in intensity and take a toll on players.

Lions coach praying for a miracle against Crusaders in Super Rugby final

Lions coach Swys de Bruin is hoping for a miracle when his charges face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final in Christchurch on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

"I will only echo what most coaches are saying," Gibson told the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday after the Waratahs lost their weekend semi-final in Johannesburg to the Lions 44-26.

"We haven't got the competition right in terms of its format and we need to do something to make it more exciting for all countries that are participating in Super Rugby.

"Going back to a round-robin format where everyone plays each other is certainly one way we can achieve that."

Super Rugby's governing body SANZAAR is undertaking a review to determine the sport's future up to 2030, which could involve expanding into new markets that are seen as key to boosting television revenue.

Lions maul Waratahs to book final place against champions Crusaders

The Lions will take on defending champions Crusaders in Super Rugby final at the AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday after they convincingly beat ...
Sport
1 day ago

New South Wales Rugby chief executive Andrew Hore last week implored SANZAAR to "keep it simple".

"Our first responsibility is to create a wonderful competition that connects our rugby people with the international game," he told reporters.

"Don't waste this opportunity, don't let it get caught up in higher political issues. Just try to keep it simple, and try to make it the best competition we can."

Most read

  1. Waratahs coach urges Super Rugby format changes Rugby
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested 'on the spot' for speeding Soccer
  3. Chiefs unsure if Solinas will be on the bench for Sundowns clash Soccer
  4. Lions coach seeks divine intervention ahead of 'Mission Impossible' Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa

Related articles

  1. Mo’unga guides clinical Crusaders into Super Rugby final Sport
  2. The Lions sweating on the availability of star Dyantyi ahead of final against ... Rugby
  3. Why history says the Lions have no chance of beating the Crusaders Rugby
  4. Lions coach seeks divine intervention ahead of 'Mission Impossible' Rugby
  5. Eight Sharks added to Bok training squad ahead of Rugby Championship Soccer
  6. Lions coach Swys De Bruin lashes back at Kiwi media Rugby
  7. WPRFU shed no new light on coaching situation Rugby
  8. Springbok recall for Lwazi Mvovo Rugby
X