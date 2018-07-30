Why history says the Lions have no chance of beating the Crusaders

Christchurch and the Crusaders loom for South Africa’s Lions on Saturday‚ and seldom in the world of sport have the odds been so stacked against a team supposedly on the same level as their opponents.

The Lions deservedly earned the right to play in the 2018 Super Rugby final against the eight-time winners and defending champions at the AMI Stadium next Saturday.

But history says they have no chance.

Finals should be matches where there is at least a hint of suspense and a modicum of hope for both teams.

But this match appears to be hopeless for the Lions despite their recent good form and their unquestionable claim to be in the southern hemisphere’s showpiece club game.