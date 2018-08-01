Laureus recognises Kolisi's historic moment as SA’s first black Springbok Test captain

Siya Kolisi has won the July Laureus Sporting Moment of the month competition after a vote by thousands of sports fans around the world.

Kolisi‚ who comes from Zwide township in Port Elizabeth‚ was named South Africa’s first black Springbok Test captain by coach Rassie Erasmus during the 2-1 series win over England in June.

In his first match as Bok captain‚ Kolisi led the Boks to victory over England at Ellis Park where he donned the iconic number six jersey that was worn by former President Nelson Mandela at the historic 1995 Rugby World Cup Final.