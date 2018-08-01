Rugby

Laureus recognises Kolisi's historic moment as SA’s first black Springbok Test captain

01 August 2018
South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi in action for the Springboks against England on June 9, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Siya Kolisi has won the July Laureus Sporting Moment of the month competition after a vote by thousands of sports fans around the world.

Kolisi‚ who comes from Zwide township in Port Elizabeth‚ was named South Africa’s first black Springbok Test captain by coach Rassie Erasmus during the 2-1 series win over England in June.

In his first match as Bok captain‚ Kolisi led the Boks to victory over England at Ellis Park where he donned the iconic number six jersey that was worn by former President Nelson Mandela at the historic 1995 Rugby World Cup Final.

He joins ski jumping legends Sven Hannawald and Kamil Stoch‚ Doddie Weir‚ Rochdale football star Joe Thompson‚ Chinese double-amputee Xia Boyu who climbed Mt Everest for the Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year.

Every month from March to December‚ the public select their favourite moment from a shortlist of four videos‚ chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

Monthly winners will then go head-to-head in a final public vote with the winner being announced at the 2019 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

