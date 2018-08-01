The line-out has been one of the Lions’ most potent weapons in Super Rugby and it stands to reason that they see aerial superiority as key to their success in the final against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Lock Marvin Orie is one of the men tasked with soaring above the opposition‚ but he recognises that the peak facing them this week towers above all they’ve faced this season.

“They are a fantastic line-out team‚” Orie said about the Crusaders’ jumpers.

“They’ve got two All Blacks locks‚" said Orie.

"The line-out is one of their strengths‚ as is their scrum.

"We’ve got a lot of firepower in our line-out as well.