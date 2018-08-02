Rugby

Aphiwe Dyantyi starts on the bench for Lions Super Rugby final against Crusaders

02 August 2018 - 10:21 By Liam Del Carme
Aphiwe Dyantyi (C) is flanked by teammates Elton Jantjies (R) and Ruan Combrink (L) during the Emirates Lions training session and squad announcement at Johannesburg Stadium on July 17 2018.
Aphiwe Dyantyi (C) is flanked by teammates Elton Jantjies (R) and Ruan Combrink (L) during the Emirates Lions training session and squad announcement at Johannesburg Stadium on July 17 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Aphiwe Dyantyi will have to save his potentially explosive impact for the second half in Saturday’s Super Rugby final after he was named on the bench for the Lions.

They take on the defending champions the Crusaders in Christchurch with a team that shows two changes from the one that beat the Waratahs in the semi-finals.

Having sat out the second half last week with a hamstring injury‚ Dyantyi will this week make room for Courtnall Skosan in the starting line-up‚ while Cyle Brink returns to flank in the place of Lourens Erasmus who drops to the bench.

Brink has recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him out of action last week. With with his slightly lower centre of gravity than Erasmus‚ Brink will be one of the Lions’ go-to ball carriers in what is expected to be a damp Christchurch on Saturday.

Five things the Lions need to do to achieve mission impossible in Christchurch

Saturday's Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and the Lions will be the latter's third attempt at cross-continental glory.
Sport
1 day ago

His confrontational defence should be equally valuable in stunting the home team’s momentum.

With him back on the side of the scrum the Lions pack has a familiar look to it.

That familiarity has been built over the last few years as captain Warren Whiteley reminded.

“The continuity we’ve built is unheard of in South Africa‚” said Whiteley.

“It is indicative of the culture we’ve established at the Lions. We love what we do.”

Lions see aerial superiority as key to success in final against the Crusaders

The line-out has been one of the Lions’ most potent weapons in Super Rugby and it stands to reason that they see aerial superiority as key to their ...
Sport
19 hours ago

The backs too have a familiar look about it‚ especially with Skosan‚ who scored a late try last weekend‚ back in the No11 jersey.

Dyantyi’s tiptoeing jet shoe act will be reserved for the second half‚ as will the chaos flank Marnus Schoeman inflicts on the opposing defence.

The Lions however‚ will have to do the bulk of their grunt early on if they want to keep the Crusaders in check. They will certainly need to start better than they have in recent weeks.

Against the Bulls‚ the Jaguares and the Waratahs they conceded two tries inside the first 20 minutes. That would be near suicidal against the Crusaders at sea level in Christchurch.

Waratahs coach urges Super Rugby format changes

The Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has urged Super Rugby chiefs to make sweeping changes to the competition's format and a return to a round-robin ...
Sport
2 days ago

The Lions team:

Andries Coetzee; Ruan Combrinck‚ Lionel Mapoe‚ Harold Vorster‚ Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies‚ Ross Cronjé; Warren Whiteley (captain)‚ Cyle Brink‚ Kwagga Smith; Franco Mostert‚ Marvin Orie; Ruan Dreyer‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Jacques van Rooyen.

Substitutes:

Corne Fourie‚ Dylan Smith‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Lourens Erasmus‚ Marnus Schoeman; Dillon Smit‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ Howard Mnisi.

Most read

  1. 5 reasons why underdogs Chiefs are poised to upset the odds against Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'The Crusaders are beatable'‚ says Sithole ahead of Super Rugby final showdown Rugby
  3. 5 most expensive transfers involving SA players between European clubs Soccer
  4. Why new City striker Mthembu says he has 'nothing to prove' to anybody Soccer
  5. Aphiwe Dyantyi starts on the bench for Lions Super Rugby final against Crusaders Rugby

Latest Videos

Vicki Momberg granted R2,000 bail
Dramatic video captures crash of Mexico plane

Related articles

  1. I don’t have a fear for the Crusaders‚ says the Lions' Elton Jantjies Rugby
  2. Aphiwe Dyantyi and Cyle Brink fit for Super Rugby final Rugby
  3. Shots fired! Lions coach De Bruin accuses referees of Crusaders bias Rugby
  4. Laureus recognises Kolisi's historic moment as SA’s first black Springbok Test ... Rugby
  5. Crusaders injuries give Lions a glimmer of hope Rugby
  6. Why history says the Lions have no chance of beating the Crusaders Rugby
  7. Lions coach praying for a miracle against Crusaders in Super Rugby final Rugby
  8. Mo’unga guides clinical Crusaders into Super Rugby final Sport
X