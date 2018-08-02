Aphiwe Dyantyi starts on the bench for Lions Super Rugby final against Crusaders

Aphiwe Dyantyi will have to save his potentially explosive impact for the second half in Saturday’s Super Rugby final after he was named on the bench for the Lions.

They take on the defending champions the Crusaders in Christchurch with a team that shows two changes from the one that beat the Waratahs in the semi-finals.

Having sat out the second half last week with a hamstring injury‚ Dyantyi will this week make room for Courtnall Skosan in the starting line-up‚ while Cyle Brink returns to flank in the place of Lourens Erasmus who drops to the bench.

Brink has recovered from the shoulder injury that kept him out of action last week. With with his slightly lower centre of gravity than Erasmus‚ Brink will be one of the Lions’ go-to ball carriers in what is expected to be a damp Christchurch on Saturday.