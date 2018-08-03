5 things that may shape the Super Rugby Final (P.S. Go Lions)

The Lions are playing in their third consecutive Super Rugby Final and it just might be third time lucky.

From Elton's hair to the crocked stadium, here's what to look out for.

Please Elton, no hairy moments

The Lions have the forwards to go toe-to-toe with the Crusaders. It's at the back however, where the hosts have an advantage. That's why Lions’ flyhalf and playmaker Elton Jantjies needs to display the poise and purpose he routinely exudes at Ellis Park. He is yet to sign a contract renewal with the Lions, so there may be the need to go out with a big bang.