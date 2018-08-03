Rugby

Western Province seek French inspiration

03 August 2018 - 11:53 By Craig Ray‚ Cape Town
Evan Roos of Western Province during the 2018 Craven Week Final Rugby match between Western Province and the Sharks at Paarl Boys High, Paarl on July 14 2018.
Evan Roos of Western Province during the 2018 Craven Week Final Rugby match between Western Province and the Sharks at Paarl Boys High, Paarl on July 14 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Despite the Currie Cup being watered down to a single round competition‚ defending champions Western Province are taking it seriously‚ as their pre-tournament preparations indicate.

Coach John Dobson will take a squad of 29 players to France next week to play two matches against Top 14 powerhouses Narbonne and Montpellier. Both matches will be played in the space of five days.

Montpellier invited WP for the trip‚ which is seen as the beginning of a long-lasting relationship‚ with potential commercial opportunities and projects between the two teams anticipated in the future.

A 29-man squad will depart Cape Town on Tuesday‚ August 7 and face Narbonne on Saturday‚ August 11 before taking on Montpellier on Thursday‚ August 16. They will be based in the town of Millau‚ which is 100km outside of Montpellier.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO‚ Paul Zacks‚ said that this trip presents a unique opportunity to make gains both on and off the field.

“We feel there is enormous potential for commercial opportunities between our respective teams and that Montpellier hosting the reigning Currie Cup champions is a very special opportunity for both sides‚” Zacks said.

“Taking our brand to new territories forms part of our strategic plan‚ so it is particularly exciting for us to take Western Province to France as we continue to strive to become a leading rugby franchise with global appeal.

“Our team is very happy about the two matches and want to get the most value possible out of the trip before the first game of our Currie Cup campaign‚ while also giving our players invaluable experience of a different rugby culture both on and off the field.”

Most read

  1. Challengers and chumps - how the 16 PSL teams will fare in 2018-19 Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs don’t want to have chairs and bottles thrown at them again Soccer
  3. Ex-Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper excited to play in the PSL Soccer
  4. Five key battles that could decide the Super Rugby final Rugby
  5. 5 things that may shape the Super Rugby Final (P.S. Go Lions) Rugby

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi

Related articles

  1. Western Province gather strong training squad Soccer
  2. Lions coach Swys De Bruin lashes back at Kiwi media Rugby
  3. Veteran coach Pote Human to lead the Blue Bull in the Currie Cup Rugby
  4. Eight Sharks added to Bok training squad ahead of Rugby Championship Soccer
  5. Springbok recall for Lwazi Mvovo Rugby
  6. Bulls' star RG Snyman wants to cement Springbok lock spot Sport
  7. Mitchell wants quality assistant at Bulls for next season’s Super Rugby Rugby
X