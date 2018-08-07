By choosing a 35-man squad for the Rugby Championship and clearly indicating players such as the uncapped Damian Willemse will feature against Argentina‚ coach Rassie Erasmus gave a glimpse of the hand he wants to play.

After initially suggesting that he would split the squad into an A and B team‚ Erasmus later dismissed that idea‚ but the Boks are still set to box clever to meet their stated objectives.

“We are consistently aiming for three things: winning‚ transforming and to build depth and experience in the squad.

"Winning is always the primary objective‚ but we also have a long-term goal of building towards the World Cup‚” Erasmus said.