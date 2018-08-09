The five players to watch in this year's Currie Cup

The Currie Cup kicks off next weekend with some familiar and a few new faces likely to make an impact.

1) Juarno Augustus (No8‚ Western Province)

The burly No8 made quite an impact at age group level‚ but he’s now playing with the big boys. His 118m‚ 111kg frame makes him a handful‚ especially when charging off the base of the scrum.

Injury had sidelined the former World u20 player of the year for the bulk of the season before he returned for the Stormers’ last Super Rugby match.

He’s had a taste of Super Rugby with a few appearances for the Stormers but it is in the Currie Cup where defences are more likely to yield to his advances.