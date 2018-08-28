Rugby

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's job safe, says Rugby Australia chief

28 August 2018 - 09:57 By AFP
New Zealand's TJ Perenara and Australia's coach Michael Cheika (R) shake hands after New Zealand's victory in the second rugby Test match between the two nations at Eden Park in Auckland on August 25, 2018.
New Zealand's TJ Perenara and Australia's coach Michael Cheika (R) shake hands after New Zealand's victory in the second rugby Test match between the two nations at Eden Park in Auckland on August 25, 2018.
Image: MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika on Tuesday won the backing of his bosses who pledged their support ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup despite a dismal run of defeats deemed "not acceptable".

Australia have now lost six of their past seven games, and ceded the Bledisloe Cup to New Zealand for the 16th consecutive year after a 40-12 hammering in Auckland at the weekend and a 38-13 thrashing in Sydney the week before.

The poor form has put pressure on Cheika, but Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle said he continued to have the support of her and the board.

"He is contracted through to the Rugby World Cup and he has a plan -- we are across that plan and we are comfortable with it," she said on the rugby.com.au website.

"But clearly you can't just ignore the performances -- they're not acceptable.

"So it's about what we can do to support him as an organisation to make sure he has what he needs to make sure the Wallabies are successful as we move into that World Cup."

Asked to pinpoint an area she felt needed improvement, Castle nominated the Wallabies defence, which has leaked 78 points in two games.

"There are parts of our game that haven't performed, particularly around defence," she said.

"So we will be having conversations around that. But I don't think it's about changing what we've got. It's about what else can we bring."

World Cup-winning coach Bob Dwyer said fitness was also an issue, blaming the players and not the coaching set-up for their recent woes.

"I'm sure they're not fit enough," Dwyer, who led Australia to their first rugby World Cup title in 1991, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"In Sydney there were people walking with half an hour to go. You can't really pin that on the Wallaby coaching set-up."

Cheika has been adamant that the Wallabies' fitness levels had improved.

"We were getting comments out of the Wallaby camp that fitness had definitely improved and skill level had improved. Well, that didn't appear to be the case," said Dwyer.

But the former flanker, who was a mentor to current England coach Eddie Jones when he moved into coaching, also backed Cheika as the right man for the job.

"My opinion is he is the coach and that's that," said Dwyer.

"It wasn't too long ago when he was being hailed as a saviour. He can't have gone backwards I wouldn't have thought," he said, adding that it was "misplaced" to call for Cheika to be sacked.

Australia's next game is against South Africa in Brisbane on September 8.

READ MORE:

Springboks coach Erasmus labels their poor performance against Argentina as unacceptable

In June Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus cautioned against over-optimism after his side beat England 2-1 in a home series, but even he couldn't of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tepid Springboks go down to Argentina in Mendoza

The honeymoon is over for Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus after they lost 32-19 to Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash in Mendoza. Erasmus, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Wits' R6.6m sell-on fee a stumbling block in Mahlambi going to Sundowns Soccer
  2. Sundowns can set a record low if they can’t score against Horoya Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Solinas wants Khune to play like a sweeper Soccer
  4. Boxing's bad boy Tommy Oosthuizen all smiles in the face of barbs Sport
  5. Blue Bulls want to eliminate the small errors against Golden Lions Rugby

Latest Videos

We’re on board with legal land reform, says British leader Theresa May
Chilly southern snow surprise

Related articles

  1. Western Province crush Free State Cheetahs at Newlands Rugby
  2. Sharks lay down Currie Cup marker with win over Blue Bulls Rugby
  3. Cheetahs face test of depth while WP take little from win Rugby
  4. Namibia pull out of Currie Cup first division Rugby
  5. Barrett breaks 100-year record as All Blacks retain Bledisloe Cup Rugby
  6. Golden Lions ‘can improve’ on win against Griquas Rugby
  7. Mostert will help Boks fix misfiring lineout Rugby
  8. Pumas not rattled as Boks prepare for tough battle Rugby
X