Rugby

Australia suffer massive injury blow on the eve of showdown against the Boks

07 September 2018 - 10:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele in Brisbane
New Zealand's Ardie Savea (L) is tackled by Australia's David Pocock (R) during the second rugby Test match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on August 25, 2018.
New Zealand's Ardie Savea (L) is tackled by Australia's David Pocock (R) during the second rugby Test match between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on August 25, 2018.
Image: MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

Australia have suffered a massive blow on the eve of their Rugby Championship clash against SA on Saturday after influential No 8 David Pocock was ruled out of the match due to a neck injury.

Pocock’s participation had been the subject of intense speculation all week and he did not take part in physical contact at training as he tried to fully recover from Australia's brutal back-to-back battles against New Zealand.

The Australians accused the All Blacks of using illegal neck rolls in the ruck.

But despite the question marks over his fitness‚ coach Michael Cheika included him in the starting line on Thursday.

He has been replaced by Pete Samu who will be making his first Test start after first linking up with the team in June.

This means that the Wallabies will start the match against the Boks without the highly experienced duo of Pocock and Bernard Foley‚ who has been dropped to the bench and replaced in the starting line-up by Kurtley Beale.

Australia’s misfortune is good news for the Boks because Pocock is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier breakdown exponents and Wallabies captain Michael Hooper admitted that his absence is a big blow.

Hooper added that he had full faith in Samu.

“I'm very disappointed for David and the team‚ he's been in outstanding form all year and he's a big leader‚" said the Wallabies captain

“Even just for him‚ he really wants to be out there.

"He's given himself every chance.

"He's been ticking all the boxes but it hasn't come to light.

"It's unfortunate but Pete's coming in and he's been doing a great job in the cameos he's been having off the bench."

READ MORE:

Erasmus explains Jantjies's inclusion in the Boks' starting lineup

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the inclusion of Elton Jantjies in the starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ashwin Willemse surprised by SuperSport's announcement of his contract expiring

Former Springbok winger and SuperSport presenter Ashwin Willemse said on Thursday he was not aware of his commentary contract expiring with the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'There was no shock or anything like that in the camp‚' says Boks captain Siya ... Rugby
  2. Former African champions play Africa Cup of Nations qualifying catch-up Soccer
  3. Itumeleng Khune insists niggling injury will not stop him from facing Libya Soccer
  4. Australia suffer massive injury blow on the eve of showdown against the Boks Rugby
  5. 'I want to play for Bafana Bafana‚' says Maritzburg's Belgian striker Andrea ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards

Related articles

  1. Lions' Sylvian Mahuza is loath to write off little-known Free State XV Rugby
  2. No better time to be at the Lions, says defence coach Joey Mongalo Rugby
  3. Boks go for late training ahead of Australia clash in Brisbane Rugby
  4. Springboks set for changes at ‘fast’ Suncorp Rugby
  5. Currie Cup clock ticking for the Blue Bulls Rugby
  6. Zimbabwean-born prop Stephen Bhasera excites the Golden Lions Rugby
  7. Bosch relegated to the bench for the Sharks' Currie Cup clash against the Pumas Rugby
  8. Sharks coach Robert du Preez wary of the Pumas Rugby
X