Rugby

TJ Perenara brace helps All Blacks overcome tough Pumas

08 September 2018 - 11:36 By Reuters
New Zealand's Ben Smith is tackled by Argentina's Matias Moroni during the Rugby Championship match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, New Zealand on September 8, 2018.
New Zealand's Ben Smith is tackled by Argentina's Matias Moroni during the Rugby Championship match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, New Zealand on September 8, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Ross Setford

Scrumhalf TJ Perenara scored a try in each half as the All Blacks were pushed all the way by Argentina but held on to win their Rugby Championship clash 46-24 at Trafalgar Park in Nelson on Saturday.

Perenara, who was given a rare start, also made a try-saving tackle on Matias Moroni and cleared up a loose ball in the in goal area as the home side were placed under intense pressure from the Pumas.

Winger Nehe Milner-Skudder, captain Kieran Read, Shannon Frizell and Jack Goodhue also scored tries for the All Blacks, who suffered injuries to lock Brodie Retallick (arm) and inside centre Ngani Laumape (knee) early in the game.

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored a try and ended with 14 points to reach 655 in his career and surpass Felipe Contepomi as his country's highest test scorer, while winger Ramiro Moyano and fullback Emiliano Boffelli also crossed for tries.

