“This weekend we have to keep an eye on Dayimani because he likes to run in the wider channels. If we can make some good hits early in the game‚ make him play tighter and take his space away‚ then he won’t have such an influence.”

Although Dayimani is an obvious threat‚ WP bring some of their own weapons to the match. Most notable is their explosive back three of Dillyn Leyds‚ SP Marais and Sergeal Petersen. They will enjoy the fast‚ firm conditions on the highveld.

Attack coach Dawie Snyman believes that his team has the firepower to stand up to the Lions.

“The Lions are a tough team when they play at Ellis Park‚ you can see it in their performances in both Super Rugby and Currie Cup‚” Snyman said.

“The Lions create opportunities with ball in hand. But we back ourselves with the ball too. We won’t be too concerned about how they play‚ but rather about our execution.

“If you play off players like SP Marais the guys have to be aware of opportunities. We encourage that and don’t try and hold guys back from looking for chances. But we work on it and try and create scenarios for the players in training.