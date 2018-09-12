Rugby

Blue Bulls' Jano Venter wary of the threat the Pumas pose in the Currie Cup

12 September 2018 - 09:49 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
The Blue Bulls loose forward Jano Venter power through a tackle during the Currie Cup match against the Golden Lions at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.
The Blue Bulls loose forward Jano Venter power through a tackle during the Currie Cup match against the Golden Lions at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Blue Bulls loose forward Jano Venter is under no illusion as to the threat the Pumas pose in the Currie Cup.

The sides meet on Friday at Loftus Versfeld on the back of contrasting results.

The Pumas were thrashed by Western Province in their last match two weeks ago while the Blue Bulls found a way to get past the Griquas in Kimberly after nearly contriving to lose a match that looked won.

The 24-year-old Venter‚ who played his junior rugby for the Golden Lions before moving up the N1 to Tshwane‚ said teams like the Griquas and the Pumas can't be underestimated.

With Friday's game being their second home fixture in the truncated Currie Cup‚ Venter said they have a duty to bring a smile to their fans after losing their other home game to the Lions.

“Everyone says the Griquas and the Pumas are small unions but that's not the case anymore‚" Venter said.

"If you take the average age of those unions‚ they are much older than us.

"It's very tough to beat the Griquas in an away game and the Pumas are a very tough side. I've played against them from Under-19 level and they're always a tough game.

“We owe our fans and we owe ourselves a home win.

"We've trained so hard‚ which I think is the sad part after the loss against the Lions.

"Everyone in the team is training hard and I don't think people see that and that's the sad part when we lose. We know we owe our fans‚ coaches and people a win.”

The Pumas may be hurting but they still remain a dangerous and physical side who have the capacity to surprise when their stars are aligned.

Venter said the Pumas' physicality doesn't come as a surprise but the Bulls will need to improve massively on defence to ensure their good attacking work doesn't go unrewarded.

While the Blue Bulls have been shipping tries‚ they've been scoring a fair few of their own.

“We know the Pumas are going to get stuck in upfront and we know as a pack of forwards‚ that's where the battle is going to begin for us.

"They have some big and physical guys so we're going to have to man up and beat them physically‚” Venter said.

“With ball in hand we're very good and our structure with ball in hand is also good.

"I think we need to sharpen up when we transition from attack to defence‚ but we also need to sharpen up our defence and sort out our tackling.”

READ MORE:

'If Erasmus is to be fired as Springbok coach then so be it‚' says his assistant Proudfoot

Springboks assistant coach Matt Proudfoot has leapt to the defence of beleaguered coach Rassie Erasmus and insisted that they do not fear the axe.
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks unfazed by stinging criticism

Springboks assistant coach Matt Proudfoot says they are not bothered by the stinging criticism that has come from some former players in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. McCarthy says he's not seen Bafana coach Baxter watching Celtic and Stars ... Soccer
  2. Neil Tovey blames PSL teams for Bafana's continuing failure to score goals Soccer
  3. Australian newspaper defies criticism, reprints Serena Williams 'racist' cartoon Sport
  4. Former Pirates star Ntshumayelo sends message to erstwhile boss Irvin Khoza Soccer
  5. Mercedes fear Ferrari ambush at the Singapore Grand Prix Sport

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday

Related articles

  1. Western Province have a plan for the Golden Lions' Dayimani Rugby
  2. SP Marais won’t take any moment for granted Rugby
  3. 'Maybe I will not be fired immediately‚' says Bok coach Erasmus as pressure ... Rugby
  4. Experience teaches Lionel Mapoe how to absorb kicks to the teeth Rugby
  5. Elton Jantjies impresses Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus Rugby
  6. Injury rocks the Springboks' preparations for All Blacks showdown Rugby
  7. Tepid Boks go down to Australia in Brisbane, face mountain to climb against All ... Rugby
  8. TJ Perenara brace helps All Blacks overcome tough Pumas Rugby
X